Police increasing patrols after a dozen cars vandalized in Golf Manor

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - More than a dozen residents in Golf Manor woke up to their car windows smashed in this week.
Police believe it happened in the early morning hours on Tuesday. With the heavy rain coming down Wednesday, several people in Golf Manor were forced to cover their windows with plastic.
Police say the vandals targeted cars on Stover Avenue and Mayflower. They believe the windows were shot out with a BB gun.
"There was shattered glass all over my car. The car had just been ransacked through," said one of the victims who did not want to be identified.
FOX19 spoke to one of the victims who didn’t want to go on camera. She had her window repaired on Wednesday, but she says when she woke up Tuesday morning that’s when she noticed the driver side of her car window was busted in.
“I don’t know exactly what they were looking for. They just ransack and leave your car a mess. It’s like they’re playing a prank almost,” said the victim.
She’s not laughing and neither are her neighbors who have had to pay hundreds of dollars to repair the damage.
“I was angry this is the second time this has happened to me. The last time was in April on a Saturday night," she said.
The woman said most of the cars that were damaged have tinted windows, so even though she didn’t leave anything valuable inside the vandals didn’t know until they forced their way in.
“I just want to know why -- what are you getting out of it? Why would you want to harm somebody’s things?” the woman said.
Now she and the others in the neighborhood are calling on police to do more.
“It’s very frustrating because the police station is literally one block over, so I’m not understanding how this is continuously happening. How are they able to break into at least 11 cars and nobody sees anything and no police cars are patrolling our streets," she said.
Golf Manor police say along with adding patrols they are checking cameras in the area to see if the people involved were caught on camera. Anyone with information is asked to contact Golf Manor Police.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.