Small child’s remains found in search for 2-year-old girl in TX

TEXAS CITY, TX (KTRK-TV/CNN) - Human remains were found Wednesday in the search for a missing college station toddler.
College Station Police Chief Scott McCollum said Wednesday evening that the remains, which are consistent with those of a small child, were recovered in the Houston area.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office dive team was searching when the body was recovered.
McCollum declined to take questions at the press conference, but said police are now working to make a positive identification.
Hazana Anderson, 2, was reported missing Sunday morning from College Station’s Gabbard Park, about 130 miles from where the human remains were found.
Police said earlier Wednesday they were continuing to interrogate Hazana’s mother, Tiaundra Christon, and were reaching out to family members and those who knew Hazana.
A bag with the girl’s clothing and an object was found shortly after she was reported missing.
Christon has been charged with child endangerment and false report to a police officer.
Evidence showed Christon handled the bag with the girl’s clothing that was found in the dumpster and that Christon also handled the object in the bag, KXXV reported.
Copyright 2018 KTRK-TV via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.