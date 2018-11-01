Watchdog reviewing plan to relocate key USDA office

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue in August announced a plan to move it, and another research office, the roughly 400-person National Institute of Food and Agriculture, to a yet-undetermined location outside the Washington area by the end of 2019. The plan also called for ERS to be moved from the Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics to the Office of the Chief Economist, which directly advises Perdue on the economic impact of USDA policies.