Boy, 9, injured trying to catch a bus in Pendleton Co.

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 9-year-old boy suffered a broken arm and leg after he was struck by a truck while trying to catch a bus in Pendleon County Friday morning.
According to police, the bus was headed northbound on 27 at Blanket Creek Road waiting to turn left to the bus stop.
Police said the child, who was on Blanket Creek Road, attempted to try to catch the bus and ran in front of the truck that was traveling southbound on 27.
The boy tried to get out of the way, but wasn’t able to and was injured.
He was transported to to Children’s Hospital.
Police said the boy was inattentive and no citations were issued. The bus didn’t have the lights on to make the stop and was only signaling to turn.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.