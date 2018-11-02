Cincinnati police officer’s powers suspended after assault arrest

COLERAIN TWP., OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati officer was stripped of his police powers and put on desk duty following his arrest for assault, a police spokesman confirmed Friday.
Officer Brian Howard, 32, is accused of arguing with a man and then punching him several times in the face and head through the window of his car, court records show.
Howard, who declined comment Friday, “admitted to the offense but stated he didn’t think the punches connected,” Colerain Township Police Officer Jake McElvogue wrote on his arrest slip.
“The Cincinnati Police Department is committed to high standards of conduct and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously," said Lt. Steve Saunders, police spokesman. “The Internal Investigations Section is currently conducting internal investigations into these allegations.”
The officer was arrested at the Colerain Township Police Department and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 4:40 a.m Thursday, records show.
Howard briefly appeared before a Hamilton County Municipal Court judge later that morning, received a bond of $2,500 at 10 percent and left the jail at 10:45 a.m., jail records show.
The case returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov 14
