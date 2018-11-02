‘Each child just felt right': Several area children adopted into forever homes

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On Friday, 13 children went from foster care to their forever families as part of the 12th annual mass adoption ceremony.
It was put on by Hamilton County Job and Family Services. The ceremony was held at the Hamilton County Probate Court. Different ages, different circumstances -- but on Friday a similar story.
“It just started with one and the love just kept on growing," one parent said. "Each child just felt right.”
The children ranged from ages one to 17. One of them, 2-year-old Kyle, was born with Spina Bifida.
“My wonderful, brave and downright stubborn Kyle -- today we make legal what we have known since they day they placed you in our arms," Kyle’s mother Leah Nickell said. "You are our son.”
An 8-year-old, Anthony, was adopted by his uncle after the tragic murder of his mother in 2016.
“I love my sister," said Anthony’s uncle, now father, Boris Landesman. "I decided to take him because I wanted him to know about my sisters heritage, about language and other things.”
Judge Ralph Winkler asked Cassandra Weathers simply whether she wished to be adopted Friday. She answered yes.
“I am really, really happy," she said. "I have been waiting for five years to be adopted into this family and now I am.”
Hamilton County Job and Family Services officials say more than 9,000 reports of child abuse and neglect were investigated last year. Right now the agency has about 400 children waiting for their forever home.
November is National Adoption Month, which is why the ceremony is held this time every year. According to Hamilton County Job and Family Services any Ohio resident over 18 is eligible to adopt.
Parents must:
- Pass a physical to show they are in good physical health and capable of caring for children.
- Pass a local, state and federal (if not a resident of Ohio for the past five years) background check.
- Pass a home study process (includes fire inspection as well as other rules and regulations).
- Pass more than 30 hours of specialized training.
If you’re interested in adopting or becoming a foster parent visit this website. You can also call 513-632-6366 or email adoption@jfs.hamilton-co.org.
