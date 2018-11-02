Evidence of dog fighting uncovered at area property, rescue says

AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) - Local rescuers believe that what was uncovered in a Cincinnati-area backyard is evidence of dog breeding and dog fighting.
Directors with Rescued & Ready Inc. said that a woman went to a rental home in Avondale on a work call and was horrified by what she found. She told rescuers that when she arrived, the property was abandoned and empty, except for the backyard. The backyard, the woman said, was full of kennels, chains, decomposing dogs and bare bones. There was one dog that was still alive, although the woman said the dog was so sickly and skinny it did not appear to be alive.
“It’s painful," said Teresa Scherl Gerdsen, director of development with Rescued & Ready. “It’s painful to see a little dog like this.”
The woman connected with Rescued & Ready, and the rescue is now helping with the dog’s care. They have named the dog “Promise” because they said she is the only dog that had any promise in the situation. Rescuers said that Promise’s injuries are evidence of dog fighting.
“She had multiple puncture wounds through her mouth, her face, her ears, her back legs. She had a fractured front leg that is splintered, riddled with infection and fleas," said Anni Dowden-Jones, the director of communications with Rescued and Ready.
Rescuers also have photographs of the property that they believe is additional evidence.
“It is very disturbing, and disturbing doesn’t even cover it," said Scherl Gerdsen.
The rescue’s own investigation leads them to believe that Promise and the dogs that died beside her were used to breed and were used as bait. That means, according to rescuers, that there are other dogs being forced to fight somewhere else.
“There are people who know this is happening and are encouraging it and are enabling it," said Dowden-Jones.
The lesson to be learned, rescuers said, is that people should not turn a blind eye and should report information to authorities because it can be difficult to prosecute dog fighting cases.
“We can’t help them without witnesses. That’s the bottom line is that we can say all day that she’s been in a dog fight, but unless someone saw it, there’s nothing we can do," said Dowden-Jones.
Promise’s attitude, despite what she has been through, is not aggressive, those caring for her said. They describe her as sweet and shy and said that her ability to trust again is what motivates them to do what they do.
“She’s going to see what it’s like to be loved. She’s going to see what it’s like to be cared for and to be healthy and to trust again, and that’s just the gift that we can give her," said Scherl Gerdsen.
Rescuers said they have reported what they know to the SPCA. They are hoping those responsible will face criminal charges or will at least be shut down. An SPCA spokesperson said on Thursday that they will release more information at a later date.
Rescued & Ready is always taking donations to help care for dogs like Promise.
