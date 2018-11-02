Evidence of dog fighting uncovered at area property, rescue says

Directors with Rescued & Ready Inc. said that a woman went to a rental home in Avondale on a work call and was horrified by what she found. She told rescuers that when she arrived, the property was abandoned and empty, except for the backyard. The backyard, the woman said, was full of kennels, chains, decomposing dogs and bare bones. There was one dog that was still alive, although the woman said the dog was so sickly and skinny it did not appear to be alive.