Fall Back this Weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -We will begin to dry out today and stay dry most of the weekend.
We won’t warm much today. You can expect an afternoon high temp in the upper 40s.
This weekend will bring warmer daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 50s Saturday and Sunday.
Another weather system will bring light showers late Sunday that will clear by dawn Monday.
Look for highs in the low 60’s Monday and Tuesday.
The NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER will arrive Tuesday with the possibility of thunderstorms and cooler air for the rest of the week
