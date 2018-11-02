Fall back this weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We will begin to dry out Friday and stay dry most of the weekend.
Expect some light final showers and drizzle this morning.
Temperatures are in the low 40s.
We won’t get much warmer today. The high will only reach 48 degrees.
This weekend will bring warmer daytime highs in the mid-to-upper 50s Saturday and Sunday.
That system will bring light showers late Sunday that will clear by dawn Monday.
Look for highs in the low 60’s Monday and Tuesday.
The NEXT BIG WEATHER MAKER will arrive Tuesday.
Watch for rain and the potential for some strong thunderstorms.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.