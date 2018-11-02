Friday will be on the cooler and drier side

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Friday we will be on the cooler and drier side of the storm that brought more record rainfall to CVG (where official observations are made).
The rain Friday will be scattered and light and much of the time more appropriately called sprinkles. This energetic weather pattern will bring another chance of rain late Sunday as a fast-moving system drops southeastward from the slopes of the Canadian Rockies. That system will bring light showers late Sunday.
The rain will clear the area by dawn Monday.
The genesis of a second system will take place in the Four Corners area of the Southwest. It will drag plenty of Gulf of Mexico moisture into the Midwest resulting in heavy rain and thunderstorms. Around here it looks like heavy rain and a few thunderstorms Tuesday. In the Deep South severe thunderstorms and tornadoes may develop.
After Tuesday our weather will be quiet until Nov. 11.
