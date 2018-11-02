‘Grandma Stinky,' son sentenced in Indiana marijuana mail bust

LAWRENCEBURG, IN (FOX19) - An Aurora woman charged with numerous drug charges -- including receiving mail shipments of marijuana from her son in California -- has pleaded guilty.
Authorities say they received a call from a concerned citizen about Debra Ferguson, 59, receiving marijuana in the mail on a regular basis. The tipster led law enforcement to Ferguson and her son, Eric Anderson, who lives in Yuba County, Cali.
The U.S. Postal Service assisted police with a controlled delivery of a package containing 720 grams of marijuana addressed to “Grandma Stinky" at her address in Aurora.
A search warrant was issued after the delivery.
“Officers obtained numerous narcotic prescription medications that were packaged for delivery, multiple packages of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, packaging supplies, cellphones, and an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Josh Daugherty, Aurora’s police chief.
Ferguson has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and corrupt business influence. She was sentenced to six years with the Indiana Department of Corrections.
