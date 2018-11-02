Holiday tree arrives on Fountain Square Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s annual holiday tree is set to arrive at Fountain Square early Saturday morning.
A 55-foot Norway Spruce, provided by Bob and Sue Milner of West Salem, OH, will begin its procession to Fountain Square late Friday evening.
When it arrives on Saturday, Nov. 3, it will be lifted into place on the southwest corner of the square as the 2018 Macy’s Holiday Tree.
Zuk’s Tree Moving will leave northern Ohio shortly after midnight on Friday, and is expected to arrive in downtown Cincinnati by 6 a.m. Saturday.
The O’Keeffe’s Ice Rink, presented by Fifth Third Bank, will open for skating at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The tree serves as the centerpiece of the 2018 Macy’s Light Up the Square event, which will take place on Friday, Nov. 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
