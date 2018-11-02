If you see a deer in the road, don’t swerve: November the leading month for deer-related crashes in Ohio

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Insurance and Ohio State Highway Patrol are urging Ohioans to drive with caution in November, the leading month for deer-vehicle crashes in the state.
Drivers should be alert and avoid distractions.
In November 2017, there were nearly 4,000 deer-related crashes on the state’s roadways, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety. In total, people were involved in more than 18,400 deer-related crashes in 2017.
The most incidents occurred in the following counties:
- Stark (501)
- Richland (450)
- Clermont (444)
- Trumbull (435)
- Hamilton (418)
- Lorain (405)
- Hancock (405)
- Allen (391)
- Wood (385)
- Tuscarawas (377)
Officials say if drivers see a deer in the roadway they should slow down but not swerve. If a person strikes a deer, they should move to a safe place, turn on the hazard lights and report the incident.
Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, and to help keep safe scan the road and shoulders ahead of you. Use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic.
Ohioans are also encouraged to review their insurance. The comprehensive coverage (also known as “other than collision” coverage) portion of an auto insurance policy often is used to pay for deer-vehicle damage repair. A liability-only policy does not cover the damage. Be certain to photograph or video any damage to support an insurance claim.
More safe driving tips are available at www.publicsafety.ohio.gov. Insurance information is located at www.insurance.ohio.gov and you can call the Ohio Department of Insurance at 1-800-686-1526 with any questions.
