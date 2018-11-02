Lakota West student hit in crosswalk recovering from serious injuries

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Lakota West student is recovering from serious injuries after she was hit by a car walking to school Thursday morning.
It happened on West Chester Road right outside the school parking lot.
“Hi, I’m over at Lakota West Schoo,” said a 911 caller. “There was a student who was hit by a car on West Chester Road. We need an ambulance right away please.”
“OK are they near the cross walk there?” the dispatcher said.
“They were in the crosswalk and they got thrown from the crosswalk across the street,” the caller said. “Please hurry!”
A police report said the 15-year-old student was in a crosswalk with flashing lights and the driver was speeding in a school zone.
