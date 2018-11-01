Lorain police now believe Halloween candy did not cause child’s illness

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Lorain police initially received a report that a piece of candy was believed to have made a child ill on Halloween.
The police department is now saying the candy was not tainted.
The candy was sent to the Lorain County Crime Lab for testing, according to police.
The 15-year-old boy’s mother said her son felt numb and “his body felt weird” after taking one lick from a lollipop.
The child was hospitalized, but it is not known at this time what type of treatment was administered.
Investigators only received one complaint on Halloween.
Police urge parents to throw away any candy that they feel may have been tainted.
