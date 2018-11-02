Man posts Facebook live while kidnapping grandmother, authorities say

HARRISON, OH (FOX19) - A Hamilton County man is accused of restraining his grandmother in her vehicle and broadcasting the incident on Facebook live.
Authorities say they were dispatched to a report of a rolling domestic incident Thursday. One deputy said they located the vehicle in question on Salem Road in Harrison.
A woman told the deputy her grandson had climbed in her car and threatened to kill her if she did not drive him to where he wanted to go, according to court documents. Deputies said the woman tried to get out at a Sunoco, but the grandson refused to allow her exit by threat of harm.
The grandson, Joshua Brackenbrige, appeared in court Friday. He was issued a $51,000 bond.
Below are Facebook live videos that appear to be posted by Brackenbridge. In the first video you can see a woman being prompted by her passenger to speak:
Here is the second video posted to that Facebook page:
