Officials: Springdale ‘firebomb’ was made with glass bottle, gasoline

SPRINGDALE, OH (FOX19) - The Springdale Fire Department just released new information about a firebomb that was thrown into a woman’s home about two weeks ago.
It happened Oct. 21 on Grandin Avenue. Police said a man threw an explosive device through the front window, igniting a fire in the living room. The victim’s son was able to put the fire out, but the offender drove away before police got there.
Now, the fire department says the “firebomb” was made out of a glass bottle with gasoline and a cloth.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with facial hair. He was driving a silver Dodge Dakota pick-up truck.
Those with information on this case should call CRIME STOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
