Police: Medina man with ‘extremely’ large amount of child porn arrested for rape

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 54-year-old man has been arrested by Medina police after an investigation revealed that he was in possession of an “extremely” large amount of child porn.
The case against Allen Royal began on Oct. 17 after Medina police received a complaint about a sex offense involving a child under the age of 13.
Detectives obtained a warrant to look in Royal’s home and found child porn videos and photographs during the search.
Royal was indicted on Friday on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. He was booked into the Medina County Jail.
Additional charges are pending as investigators continue to examine the evidence seized during the search of Royal’s home.
