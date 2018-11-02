Sources: Off-duty CPD officer had squad car at pub, let non-officer drive it

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police officer who was off-duty may face questions from internal affairs after bringing his squad car to a bar.
John Neal is a K-9 officer. A bartender tells FOX19 he went to the Anderson Township Pub on Clough Pike with a friend Wednesday night.
Sources tell FOX19 he drove to the bar in a Cincinnati squad car, a car he is assigned to as a K-9 officer. Several sources confirmed to FOX19 the squad car was at the bar. The bartender said he was there for about 30 minutes, adding she served him two drinks and he left.
Sources tell FOX19 that Neal let a non-police officer get in his cruiser and drive it around the parking lot. The non-officer also reportedly had the officer’s tactical vest and gun belt on. FOX19 was also told there were weapons inside that cruiser.
FOX19 was told his K-9 was not with him.
The Cincinnati Police Department said it was unaware of this information.
FOX19 has been told that Neal is not on the streets right now.
FOX19 reached out to the officer for comment but he declined our request.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.