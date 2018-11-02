On this day in 2014, Lauren Hill sank a layup that would lead to millions raised for DIPG

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On this day in 2014, Lauren Hill’s dream to play in a college basketball game came true when she took the court for Mount St. Joseph University.
Hill captured the hearts of people around the world, and left a lasting legacy. She had been diagnosed with DIPG, a form of brain cancer, as a Lawrenceburg High School senior.
No. 22 scored a basket on Nov. 2, 2014 with a play designed just for her -- it was called Lauren’s Layup. The play prompted people across the Tri-State to do #LayupsforLauren, to raise money for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) research. Lauren raised more than $1,700,000 for The Cure Starts Now Foundation before her death on April 10, 2015.
Since, millions have been raised in her honor. Earlier this year, Hill was posthumously inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame.
