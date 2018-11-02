On this day in 2014, Lauren Hill sank a layup that would lead to millions raised for DIPG

No. 22 scored a basket on Nov. 2, 2014 with a play designed just for her -- it was called Lauren’s Layup. The play prompted people across the Tri-State to do #LayupsforLauren, to raise money for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) research. Lauren raised more than $1,700,000 for The Cure Starts Now Foundation before her death on April 10, 2015.