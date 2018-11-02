CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Friday has been a raw day with a bit of a breeze, a cloudy sky and patchy, light drizzle. The drizzle will end overnight and gradual clearing will take place.
Tonight will be chilly.
For high school football this evening look for chilly, damp conditions with a bit of drizzle but nothing that will negatively impact football games.
Saturday will be cool and partly cloudy while clouds will increase Sunday. Sunday evening showers will return to the Tri-State and end early Monday morning.
Monday evening the next system will arrive and bring the possibility of heavy rain and thunder Tuesday. By next Friday a strong system will bring rain and thunder after a few days of quiet weather.
