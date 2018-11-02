United Way board chair resigns days after CEO’s departure

Dear Fellow Board Members, In light of recent events, I have been giving significant consideration to the situation we now face. It’s difficult to believe that this is where we find ourselves after all of the excitement and promise we felt when considering Michael Johnson’s candidacy. In addition to being Board Chair, I also sat on a diverse Search Committee that oversaw the extensive national search that led to us hiring Michael. When he agreed to join the team, I was more excited than ever for our future and where Michael could lead us. It’s important to underscore here that I believe deeply in the power of diverse experiences and backgrounds – it’s a core value and one that is central to the culture I cultivate as a leader. In the last week, we found ourselves at this difficult crossroad. I always wanted Michael and the United Way to succeed together and worked hard to make that happen, but in recent days, it became clear that it would be best for the United Way and for Michael to part ways. The past few days have been emotionally challenging for all of us in the Cincinnati community. How we got to this point is an important question, however the most important question is how do we move forward? We must move forward to restore trust, unite and redouble our commitment to the essential mission of the United Way in service to the Cincinnati communities who rely so deeply on our work. Upon deep reflection, and with my unrelenting dedication to that mission, I’ve concluded that my stepping down from the Board would pave the way for focusing the dialogue on uniting and recommitting to our community and moving forward. As dedicated as I am to my service as UWGC Board Chair, it is clear to me that we can’t be distracted by this unproductive debate that feels singularly focused on my role. No matter the “fairness” of the debate; we must focus on moving forward constructively. For that reason, and given my dedication to our Cincinnati community and the United Way community including both the fine men and women who serve the UWGC every day and the communities served by the UWGC, I’ve decided that my stepping down is the most meaningful action I can take in support of that mission. My devotion to Cincinnati and the UWGC and our communities has never been stronger. My deep commitment to the power and necessity of diversity and inclusion at the UWGC, in Cincinnati and in all that I do each and every day as a leader, a mother, a wife, and a citizen is truly unwavering. I want to thank each of you for allowing me the privilege of serving on this Board and I sincerely wish this organization nothing but tremendous success in the future work. Sincerely, Julia W. Poston