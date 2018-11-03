Cool Saturday, showers Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chilly start and a cool afternoon. We have showers returning to Cincinnati Sunday evening.
The system that will cause the rain is heading southeastward out of the Northern Rockies and High Plains from Kansas to the Dakotas. This fast moving, small storm will bring light showers Sunday evening which will end early Monday morning.
On the heels of that system is a much stronger one coming out of the Gulf of Alaska.
Rain with it will arrive Monday evening and continue much of Tuesday when rain could be heavy and a few thunderstorms could be strong. After a quiet Wednesday, a third system approaches the Tri-State with rain and thunder.
Thursday into Friday rain could be heavy and behind the storm in the cold air there is the possibility of snow flurries.
If flurries do develop late Friday we do not expect driving problems because road surface temperatures are still very warm and air temperatures will be warmer than freezing until the precipitation ends.
