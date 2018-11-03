Dry, cool Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Dry and cool conditions are in Saturday’s forecast.
High pressure will deliver plenty of sunshine as daytime highs reach the mid 50s.
Most of Sunday will be dry as well. However, by the evening and overnight, rain will develop once again.
Showers will be possible during the Monday morning commute.
A much stronger area of low pressure will slide into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few strong to severe storms will be possible.
Damaging winds are the primary concern.
