Father arrested in Halloween meth scare in Ohio

GALION, OH (WSYX/CNN) – Investigators couldn’t find any methamphetamine in the Halloween candy of a child who tested positive for the drug after trick-or-treating.
But authorities said they did find it at his father’s house.
After trick-or-treating on Sunday in Galion, 5-year-old Braylen Carwell ended up in the hospital after having a reaction to something he ingested.
"He fell and then he couldn't move his left arm. And he didn't know where he was," Braylen’s mother said.
Doctors said he tested positive for methamphetamine.
His mother and police suspected his Halloween candy had been tampered with.
But now investigators have put the blame somewhere else: the child’s father, 24-year-old Cambray Carwell.
Police served a search warrant at his Galion apartment Thursday night.
They said they caught him with meth in his house, and said he had meth in his system.
Braylen was with his father Sunday night at the home.
Police said Braylen’s candy tested negative, leaving them with more questions.
"We don't know how the little boy ingested the methamphetamine," Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield said.
Cambray Carwell’s fiancée said she has a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old of her own, and she’s worried they could have been affected.
She said Cambray had put his drug issues behind him.
"Knowing that it was him, I'm furious," she said.
Police said they had no other reports of anyone getting sick from Halloween candy.
"Our community is safe. The candy that was given out during trick-or-treating has not been tampered with," Saterfield said.
Braylen is back home and seems to be fully recovered from the meth poisoning.
His father is in jail.
