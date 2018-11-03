Justice lawyers fail to halt Trump financial records release

The subpoena requires the majority of documents to be preserved from Jan. 1, 2015 on an ongoing basis. The court filings cite document categories for preservation, including those from Nov. 8, 2016 onward concerning "marketing to foreign or domestic governments, including members of the diplomatic community." Other noted categories for preservation include documents that would identify guests of the hotel and those who have rented event space, details on all finances, "operating leases, permits, licenses, tax payments or credits to or from foreign or domestic governments."