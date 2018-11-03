The Latest: Migrants' hopes of buses to Mexico City dashed

Salvadoran migrants cross the Suchiate river, the border between Guatemala and Mexico, on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. A new group of Central American migrants has started on its way North with the stated purpose to make to the United States. The third caravan tried to cross the bridge between Guatemala and Mexico, but Mexican authorities told them they would have to show passports and visas and enter in groups of 50 for processing. The Salvadorans expressed misgivings that they would be deported, so they turned around and waded across a shallow stretch of the river to enter Mexico. (AP Photo/Oscar Rivera) (AP)