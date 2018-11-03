Police searching for driver who totaled car in Northside

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police are searching for a driver who totaled a woman’s car in Northside and then fled the scene.
“I was asleep and I head a very distinct loud bang,” Amanda Satchwell said.
Her car, that was parked outside of her home on Kirby Avenue, was totaled after a driver struck it, then fled in another vehicle.
A man slammed a white car into Satchwell’s PT Cruiser before getting into the back of a blue Charger.
“I ran out here... I didn’t even have time to put my shoes on there’s this white car trying to back up and it’s not going anywhere,” she said. “This guy with a Milwaukee’s Best in his hand gets out of the white car and starts cursing and he is just standing there looking at it.”
Satchwell said her car was in her lawn.
She said this is the fourth car she’s seen totaled outside of her home.
Her neighbor, Calvin Smith, has lived on the street for 20 years and has continued to see the problems.
“These people do not stop. They are either drunk or high... or they come around this corner too fast,” he said.
Residents said the road has always been a problem and now they want something done. One person suggested speed bumps another suggested a speed limit monitor.
Satchwell said the blue Charger the man got into keeps driving by her house and believes he lives in the neighborhood.
If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to call police.
