Sunny skies, chilly temperatures

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Watch for areas of patchy fog Saturday morning. Otherwise, sunny skies and chilly temperatures are on-tap.
Dry and cool conditions are in Saturday’s forecast as high pressure builds over the region. Daytime highs will reach the mid 50s.
High pressure will keep us dry most of Sunday. However, by the evening and overnight, rain will develop once again.
A much stronger area of low pressure will slide into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds are the primary concern.
