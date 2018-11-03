Suspect in Denham Springs double homicide arrested in Kentucky

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Authorities say that a man wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened in Denham Springs was arrested in Scottsville, Kentucky Saturday afternoon after a tip made to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.
The State Police Crime Lab returned DNA results on Michael Collins, 45, late Friday night, giving the Denham Springs Police Department enough probable cause to have arrest warrants signed.
Two warrants for his arrest were issued for two counts of the first-degree murders of Eugene and Patricia Gurley on Oct. 30th.
Collins is currently being held in a Kentucky jail as a fugitive from Louisiana. After extradition, he will be transported to Denham Springs where he will be charged with two counts of first degree murder of the Gurleys, as well as one count of simple burglary.
Police reported earlier this week that Collins was a person of interest in the murder case.
“I cannot say thank you enough to all the law enforcement from Louisiana to Kentucky, Crime Stoppers for the tip and a huge thank you to the community for spreading the word to get Collins arrested as soon as possible. Our prayers continue for the Gurley family and I ask you to keep them in yours as well." said Shannon Womack, chief of the Denham Springs Police Department.
Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-(STOP) 7867.
