Three Weather Systems Ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A series of storm systems will work through the region over the next several days, and the first of these appears Sunday evening into Monday.
Clouds will be on the increase Sunday, but the bulk of the day will be dry.
We stand a chance of showers Sunday evening, with a better chance overnight into Monday morning. High temps Sunday will manage low 60s.
We will start Monday with that shower chance, but our next system arrives later Monday overnight into Tuesday.
This system will bring windy conditions, heavy rain, and the possibility of severe weather as a strong cold front pushes through the tri-state.
On the backside of this weather-maker, sun returns for Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.
The third weather system arrives Thursday with showers, bringing much colder air for Friday into the weekend.
