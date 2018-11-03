2 women arrested after Clermont Co. pursuit ends in crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two women were arrested after crashing a car during a Clermont County police chase last week.
Capt. Paul Hermes with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the two women in a blue Chevy Malibu were spotted on Interstate 275 near State Route 131 when a sergeant with OSP noticed the driver, Kareonna Bogan, speeding.
“The sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to comply with his intention to stop him and took and a pursuit began,” said Hermes.
He said the chase crossed into Milford on State Route 450. Hermes said while the women were trying to escape the officer says it appears the passenger, Tyierra Thomas, was also dumping clothes out of their car.
“They were throwing articles out of the car we’re looking into that to see if there was a possible theft in the area because some of the clothing we recovered had store tags still on it and security devices on them," Hermes said.
Hermes said while that was happening Bogan missed a curve and went into a ditch, but still didn’t stop even with a flat tire. He said she then drove into the business complex on Techne Center Drive.
“The driver went down turned around and was coming back out and she lost control and slid into the driver’s door of the patrol car,” said Hermes.
Bogan loses control again and Thomas opened the passenger door as their car hits an OSP cruiser.
The sergeant inside wasn’t hurt.
After the crash both women were taken to the hospital for treatment and later released to the Clermont County Jail.
Bogan, 23, now faces charges for failure to comply, possession of criminal tools, receiving stolen property, driving under suspension, speeding, failure to maintain reasonable control, seat belt violation, robbery, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Thomas, 26, is locked up on charges of possessing criminal tools, receiving stolen property, robbery, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, failure to comply and theft.
