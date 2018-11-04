Boy, 10, meets Waffle House shooting hero after dressing as him for school superhero day

GALLATIN, TN (WZTV/CNN) - A 10-year-old in Tennessee got a surprise visit from his real-life hero after dressing as James Shaw Jr., the man who disarmed a shooter at Waffle House in April, for his school’s superhero day.
Fifth grader Tayir Thomas and Shaw are forever bonded by inspiration, hope and matching superhero shirts after the two met at Union Stem Elementary on Halloween.
"I thought I was dreaming, but it wasn’t a dream,” said Tayir of meeting his hero.
The 10-year-old dressed as Shaw for “Hero Day,” an Oct. 26 event that was part of his school’s Red Ribbon Week. His costume consisted of a gray hoodie with the word “live” on his chest and medical tape on his right hand.
Though many of his classmates dressed as fictional heroes, Tayir said picking Shaw was an easy choice.
"I didn't want to be a fictional hero. I didn't want to be a cartoon hero. I wanted to be somebody real that actually did something,” the boy said. "He really didn't have to put his life in danger to save those people, but he did anyway."
Shaw became known as the Waffle House hero when he wrestled the weapon away from a shooter who killed four people in the Nashville restaurant on April 22, 2018.
The hero gifted his young fan a custom-made shirt with the word “live” on the front and Tayir’s name on the back. Shaw has a shirt just like it.
“It blows my mind for sure. It makes me feel like what I did was right,” Shaw said. “I hope that I can keep inspiring people because he inspires me to inspire more people. So, much love to the young king.”
Tayir’s school and family planned the surprise for the 10-year-old.
While at the school, Shaw also spent time talking to other students. He announced he’s considering running for Nashville mayor or a senate seat.
