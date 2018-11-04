Breezy, dry Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is a dry start to the day with temperatures in the 40s.
Sunday, expect breezy conditions and daytime highs in the low 60s.
Most of the afternoon will be dry. However, look for showers developing after 9 p.m.
After the showers move out Monday morning, most of the afternoon will be dry as well.
A much stronger cold front will slide into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.
A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary concerns.
