False Alarm: Hazard sirens keep going off, officials working on solution

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - For the second time in about a week hazard sirens in Clermont County sounded off. The problem is there was no emergency.
“It made me a little nervous but then I looked outside and it looked great outside so I didn’t think anything was wrong," Miami Township resident Samantha Dotson said.
“I wasn’t sure what was going on," Clermont County Resident Mike Roberts said. "I did hear them and it was kind of concerning.”
Around 10:30 Saturday morning emergency sirens sounded in parts of Clermont County, but there was no reason to be alarmed. On October 24, the sirens also sounded around the same time.
Communications Coordinator Kathleen Williams says after the first mistake they weren’t able to fault a person or the system.
So what is the problem?
On Facebook county officials wrote “We understand everyone’s frustration. When we have information to share on what might have caused this to happen, we will definitely share it.”
“I wondered why because it wasn’t the first Wednesday of the month and I wondered what was going on," Clermont County Resident Shelley Jarvis said. "I was concerned but I wasn’t freaking out or anything.”
The Department of Public Safety Services officials are running test to try and figure out what is causing the hazard sirens to go off.
