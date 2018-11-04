Reds minor league player killed in crash, two others injured

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Reds minor league pitcher was killed and two other players were injured in a crash Saturday in the Dominican Republic, according to the Cincinnati Reds.
Jairo Capellan, Raul Hernandez and Emilio Garcia were involved in an accident as they were approaching a tollbooth of the Las Americas highway in Boca Chica, reports Edgar Moreta for Operacion Deportiva.
Capellan, a 19-year-old right-handed pitcher, suffered fatal injuries in the accident, according to Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams.
RHP Hernandez, 19, is in critical condition at a local hospital, and OF Garcia, 19, remains in the hospital in stable condition, said Williams in a statement.
"We received this terrible news and send our condolences and support to the families, friends and teammates of Jairo, Raul and Emilio. Our Dominican operations are an integral part of the Reds organization, and this tragedy affects us all. We will remain closely involved to help everyone through this difficult time,” said Reds Chief Executive Officer Bob Castellini in a statement.
Capellan, a native of Santo Domingo, signed with the Reds in June of 2017. He was active in the Dominican Summer League for the 2018 season.
“Jairo was a talented young pitcher with a bright future who was taken from us much too soon. He will be missed by everyone who knew him - his teammates, coaches and our Dominican Academy staff,” said Reds Latin America Field Coordinator Joe Noboa in a statement.
