Stronger cold front moving in Monday

By Catherine Bodak | November 4, 2018 at 2:20 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 2:20 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunday, expect breezy conditions and daytime highs in the low 60s.

Most of the afternoon will be dry. However, look for showers developing after 9 p.m.

After the showers move out Monday morning, most of the afternoon will be dry as well.

A much stronger cold front will slide into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary concerns.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.