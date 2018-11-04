Stronger cold front moving in Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Sunday, expect breezy conditions and daytime highs in the low 60s.
Most of the afternoon will be dry. However, look for showers developing after 9 p.m.
After the showers move out Monday morning, most of the afternoon will be dry as well.
A much stronger cold front will slide into the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.
A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary concerns.
