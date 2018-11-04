Two Reds prospects remain hospitalized after fatal crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two Reds minor leaguers remain hospitalized after a Saturday car crash in the Dominican Republic that killed another player, said officials with the Reds.
RHP Jairo Capellán, RHP Raul Hernandez, and OF Emilio Garcia were in a car when it crashed as they were approaching a tollbooth of the Las Americas highway in Boca Chica, according to Dominican Republic media reports.
Capellán, 19, suffered fatal injuries in the crash while Hernandez and Garcia suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized.
“We will continue communicating with our Dominican Republic medical staff and will provide updates as details become available. We are thinking of and praying for the players and their families,” said Reds President of Baseball Operations Dick Williams.
Hernandez, 19, remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to Williams.
Garcia, 19, is still in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, but he is alert and conscious, said Williams in a statement.
Both players are being monitored by local doctors and Reds medical staff.
"We received this terrible news and send our condolences and support to the families, friends and teammates of Jairo, Raul and Emilio. Our Dominican operations are an integral part of the Reds organization, and this tragedy affects us all. We will remain closely involved to help everyone through this difficult time,” said Reds Chief Executive Officer Bob Castellini.
Reds players, coaches and staff attended a funeral service for Capellán held Sunday afternoon in Santo Domingo.
“Jairo was a talented young pitcher with a bright future who was taken from us much too soon. He will be missed by everyone who knew him - his teammates, coaches and our Dominican Academy staff,” said Reds Latin America Field Coordinator Joel Noboa.
