Bengals’ AJ Green could miss games after injury

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Bengals are back from a bye week but with some concerning news.
A.J. Green could be out for several weeks due to a toe injury.
Head Coach Marvin Lewis is expected to provide an update on Green’s injury Monday.
The injury happened during the last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Green completed his last catch of the game, he stood up and immediately reached for his foot.
He told FOX19 he jammed his toe and he would be fine.
ESPN is now reporting Green will see a specialist this week to diagnose the problem and determine if surgery is needed.
That same report says the star player would miss games if that is the case.
ESPN is also reporting that Green is trying to avoid surgery.
The Bengals play a home game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.
