Cheers to 150 years: Reds to wear 15 different throwback uniforms in 2019

The 1869 Red Stockings were the first openly all-salaried professional team in baseball history, transforming baseball from a social-club pastime to a professional game. In their inaugural season of 1869, the Red Stockings played opponents from across the country going undefeated with 57 wins, 0 losses. The Red Stockings success resulted in other cities establishing their own all-professional teams which became the basis of league play that still exists today.