Cheers to 150 years: Reds to wear 15 different throwback uniforms in 2019

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The upcoming season of Cincinnati Reds baseball will mark 150 years of professional baseball in the Queen City, and the team has announced plans for a season-long celebration.
The 1869 Red Stockings were the first openly all-salaried professional team in baseball history, transforming baseball from a social-club pastime to a professional game. In their inaugural season of 1869, the Red Stockings played opponents from across the country going undefeated with 57 wins, 0 losses. The Red Stockings success resulted in other cities establishing their own all-professional teams which became the basis of league play that still exists today.
A new logo honoring the 150th anniversary will be featured throughout Reds programming, activities and giveaways all season long.
Commemorative patches will be worn on all jerseys and caps throughout the season. Home jerseys and caps will feature the primary 150 logo, and road jersey and cap will feature the secondary 150 logo. Also, during Spring Training players will wear new jerseys featuring the old-style “C” logo that matches the Spring Training caps and is reminiscent of the 1869 Red Stockings.
Current players and coaches will wear 15 different Reds uniforms from franchise history beginning May 4, 2019, which is the date of the first Reds Stockings game in 1869 and continuing at select home games through the end of the season.
All fans are invited to the Reds Rockin’ 150 “Open House” on July 5. The doors will be open for fans to explore the ballpark and immerse themselves in the history of Reds baseball. The Reds Rockin’ 150 will feature appearances by current and former players, food, entertainment, interactive games and more, all culminating with a spectacular Rozzi’s fireworks show.
New merchandise featuring the 150th logo available at the Reds Team Shop at Great American Ball Park for a limited time beginning Nov. 6. Items will include jerseys, caps, polos and outerwear plus pins and patches.
Many of the 2019 promotions and giveaways at the ballpark will carry a 150th anniversary theme, including a special bobblehead series.
