Cincinnati bus-only lane opens: What you need to know

DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati debuts the city’s first-ever dedicated bus-only lane Monday.
It comes out of Government Square in the heart of Downtown, in the far right lane on Main Street to Central Parkway.
That’s where an 8:45 a.m. ceremonial ribbon-cutting will occur Monday.
Better Bus Coalition leadership and advocates are expected to attend and speak, as well as city leaders.
Motorists who drive in the bus lane during rush hour could be ticketed, according to the city’s traffic ordinances.
Rush hour is 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Fines will range from $100 for a first offense to $150 for a second offense within a year and up to $200 for a third offense within a year.
Non-bus vehicles are still allowed to use the lane for turning.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.