Cincinnati bus-only lane opens: What you need to know

NOV 5: Rush hour-only bus lane starts today on Main St b/w 5th & Central Pkwy. Non-bus #CincyTraffic prohibited 7 to 9 AM & 4 to 6 PM in far right (east) lane except to turn. All welcome to ribbon cutting 8:30 AM on Main north of 5th. @CityOfCincy @cincinnatimetro @CinPubServices pic.twitter.com/rNA9R6FJZt