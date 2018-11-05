Clermont County investigating siren issues

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Clermont County Department of Public Safety Services says they’re investigating what caused their outdoor warning sirens to sound twice with no emergency in two weeks.
The department says their sirens went of Oct. 24 and Nov. 3 around 10:30 a.m. both times.
Saturday, Clermont County residents expressed their frustrations with the sirens for alerting them even though there was no emergency.
“I wondered why because it wasn’t the first Wednesday of the month and I wondered what was going on," Clermont County Resident Shelley Jarvis said. "I was concerned but I wasn’t freaking out or anything.”
Communications Coordinator Kathleen Williams says after the first mistake they weren’t able to fault a person or the system.
Officials say there are 74 sirens located throughout the county to ensure residents can hear them wherever they live.
They say the sirens are ‘civil defense’ which receice a VHF signal for activation. The rest of the sirens are activated by a VHF or Frequency-Shift Keying (FSK) technology from the 1990s.
The sirens that sounded were FSK sirens that were activated without human intervention, officials say.
So far, the department has not found a cause for the activations they’re calling ‘random.’
After Saturday’s activation, officials placed a manual cutoff circuit between the transmitter and the phone lines to prevent the signal from reaching the sirens.
Director of Public Safety John Kiskaden says the sirens can still be manually activated if they need to be.
American Signal, the manufacturer of the transmitter, is working with Clermont County to find out whether the transmitter is the issue and recommend solutions to fix the random activation problem of the VHF/FSK sirens, officials say.
“We understand the frustrations and confusion of our residents and we will find out why this is happening and do our best to ensure it does not happen again,” said President of the Board of County Commissioners Ed Humphrey
.Clermont County says they try to use the sirens in ‘limited’ circumstances like:
- A tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service.
- A funnel cloud is reported by credible source.
- A chemical emergency has occurred and a shelter-in-place order has been issued.
“Although residents are understandably confused by these false alarms, they should not ignore sirens,” said Director of the Clermont County Emergency Management Agency Pam Haverkos. “If the sirens sound, seek shelter, tune into local media outlets for additional information, and take the appropriate action.”
