Cloudy day, heavy downpours tonight

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Monday, we’ll see more clouds than sun with daytime highs in the mid 60s.
By Monday evening, showers will begin to work their way into the Tri-State. Heavy downpours are expected overnight. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
Tuesday, lingering showers will stick around until the early afternoon. However, most areas will be dry by tomorrow evening. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s.
Colder air will move in behind the front for the remainder to week. Daytime highs will struggle to climb out of the 40s with overnight lows dropping into the 20s.
