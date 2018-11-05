The Crazy Train is coming to Cincinnati: Ozzy Osbourne to play at Riverbend

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - All aboard! The crazy train is coming to Cincinnati with Ozzy Osbourne as it’s conductor for the ‘No More Tours 2’ tour.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter announced new dates for his 2019 north American tour.
Osbourne will be joined by his longtime band mates as well as opening act Megadeath.
The train will go off the rails at Riverbend Music Center Thursday, June 6.
Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, November 9 on Ticket Master and Riverbend’s website.
Officials say Osbourne will celebrate more than five decades as a performer on this tour. The musician was the lead singer of Black Sabbath which formed in 1968.
The global tour which will last into 2020 will mark the end of the singer’s world traveling for concerts, but officials say he will continue to perform select shows live.
