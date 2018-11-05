Election Day 2018: Here’s your when, where, how, what & why

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - In case you somehow haven’t heard it on the news, or in a commercial, or on the radio, or from the mail in your mailbox, or from an email, or from an ad on social media -- you get it -- Tuesday is Election Day.
Early voting ended Monday at 2 p.m. in Ohio and at 12 p.m. in Indiana.
OHIO
Polls in Hamilton County will be open from 6: 30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
If you don’t know where to vote, you can check your polling place and also find a sample ballot on the Board of Elections website.
For those that may not be as well informed on their ballots as they’d like to be, Hamilton County also offers a ‘candidates portal’ where you can research ahead of casting your ballot.
Other Greater Cincinnati counties also offer the same services on their Board of Elections websites:
The Secretary of State’s website also offers a place for voters to find out where they can vote and do more research on candidates.
KENTUCKY
The Bluegrass State consolidates their voter information on the Secretary of State’s website. There, you can find a sample ballot and your polling place.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The State Board of Election’s website offers a helpful Election Day Information sheet for your questions.
Northern Kentucky County’s offer precinct information, sample ballots, election maps and division and district information on their Clerk’s Office websites:
INDIANA
The Hoosier State created a website specifically for voters called Indiana Voters where you can check your voter status, voting location, and learn about election security.
The Secretary of State’s website also gives voters information on who their elected officials are and information on voting centers.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Southeastern Indiana Clerk’s Office websites offer information like a list of general election candidates, sample ballots for all races and polling locations:
