Heavy rain Monday night

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Monday is a First Alert Weather Day – Rain Monday evening could be heavy enough for localized, short-term flooding.
It looks like rain will hold off until after 8 p.m., then between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. there will be periods of heavy rain.
Good news if you are planning to vote Tuesday. During morning the weather will be drying out and only a few light sprinkles or showers will remain.
The sky clears during the day so look for sunshine on the way home.
Very cold air is on the way to the Tri-State. It is time to check the furnace and be sure it works. Saturday will be cold with a high in the 30s then Monday through Thursday next week will be just as cold.
During the next 10 days there should be six mornings with lows in the 20s. Several mornings could see flurries.
Next week we may see a rain/snow mix Monday and Tuesday.
