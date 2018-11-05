Kenton County Sheriff’s Office to pay nearly $350K in school handcuffing case

KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) - The Kenton County Sheriff’s Office will pay nearly $350,000 after a school resource officer handcuffed a child back in 2014.
It happened in Covington at Latonia Elementary. Deputy Kevin Sumner put an 8- and 9-year-old in cuffs for misbehaving, saying it was a proper use of force, but last year a judge ruled it was unconstitutional.
Sumner was accused of locking the handcuffs around the children’s biceps and forcing their hands behind their backs.
Both children have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and other problems, according to the ACLU, and both children were being punished for behavior related to their disabilities.
After the incident, the Covington Independent Public Schools discontinued the use of “calm rooms” used to isolate or seclude students who misbehaved.
