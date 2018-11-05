Large water main break impacts U.S. 42 in Sharonville

A large water main break erupted on U.S. 42 in Sharonville late Sunday. (Photo: Sharonville Police Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 5, 2018 at 4:52 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 4:52 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A large water main break is impacting traffic on a main north-south thoroughfare in northern Hamilton County.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 42 (Lebanon Road) are blocked between Kemper Road and Sharon Park Lane until further notice, Sharonville police said early Monday.

Northbound and southbound traffic is getting by in one lane each direction on the southbound side of the road.

Greater Cincinnati Water Works arrived at the scene shortly after the break was reported about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to Sharonville police.

Crews remain on scene making repairs.

