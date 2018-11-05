Last day for early voting in Ohio, Indiana

Last day for early voting in Ohio, Indiana
FOX19 NOW/file
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | November 5, 2018 at 7:31 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 7:31 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Monday is the last day for early voting in Ohio and Indiana.

Hours in Ohio are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at your county’s board of elections:

  • Butler County: 1802 Princeton Rd., Hamilton
  • Clermont County: 76 S. Riverside Dr., Batavia
  • Hamilton County, 4700 Smith Rd., Cincinnati
  • Warren County, 520 Justice Dr., Lebanon

In Indiana, voters can go to their county board of elections 8 a.m. to noon. Go to Indiana’s voter portal for more information.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.