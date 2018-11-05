Mayor mentions 2 potential city manager candidates in letter to council members

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The mayor of Cincinnati is asking City Council members to interview two people for the position of city manager.
In a letter written this week, Mayor John Cranley described acting city manager Patrick Duhaney and assistant city manager John Juech as quality candidates.
“Over the past few months I have given a great deal of thought to who should become our permanent city manager,” Cranley wrote.
Cranley says he’d like council members to interview Duhaney and Juech and report back with advice before the mayor makes his official recommendation to City Council.
Below is Cranley’s full letter to council members:
Please take time to interview with both of these candidates. I plan to meet with you all individually to hear any and all feedback on each candidate upon my return from the economic development trip to China. I will make a final recommendation to City Council thereafter.
Earlier this year, chaos at City Hall ended with the departure of former City Manager Harry Black. Emails that surfaced around that time suggested a contentious relationship between Cranley and Black, whom the mayor hired in 2014.
